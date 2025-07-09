Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.24 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1,462.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

