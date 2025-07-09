Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Targa Resources stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $6,180,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

