Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 127,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

