Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,396,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day moving average is $255.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

