Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $605,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average is $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

