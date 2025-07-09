Raymond James Financial Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.