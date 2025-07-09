Randstad (RANJY) & Its Peers Financial Review

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Randstad to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Randstad and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 Randstad Competitors 92 603 742 46 2.50

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Randstad’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Randstad has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Randstad and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion $133.10 million 76.41 Randstad Competitors $4.43 billion $37.26 million 9.16

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Randstad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Randstad pays out 215.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 138.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.49% 9.48% 3.52% Randstad Competitors -98.39% -16.17% -8.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Randstad beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

