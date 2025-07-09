Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 7th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. These firms typically belong to major market indices and are regarded as relatively low-risk investments. Investors favor blue chips for their proven resilience in economic downturns and potential for steady, long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,495. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,192. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.42. 18,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of 170.84 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

