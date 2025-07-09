Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

