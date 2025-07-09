Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.6%

AOS stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

