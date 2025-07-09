Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 548 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8%

TROW opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

