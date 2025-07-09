Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,871 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $484.95 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.86 and its 200-day moving average is $459.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSL. Bank of America began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

View Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.