Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Woodward worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

WWD stock opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

