Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ITT by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ITT by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.