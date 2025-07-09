Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 830.6% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

