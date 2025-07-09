Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.89 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.4%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

