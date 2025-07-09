Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $7,816,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $436,000.

NASDAQ PENG opened at $21.19 on Friday. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

