Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,301,000 after acquiring an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,988 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,891,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CRK opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.37. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $512.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

About Comstock Resources



Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

