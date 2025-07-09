Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $123.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Novartis stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novartis has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
