Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $123.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis Trading Down 0.3%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novartis has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

