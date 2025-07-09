NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $43.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 781,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 193,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -159.38%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

