New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,707,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,098,856. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

