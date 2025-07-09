Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

