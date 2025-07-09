Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,398,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

