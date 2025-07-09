Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $236.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 248,600.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

