Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ichor by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $23.08 on Friday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

