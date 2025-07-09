Head-To-Head Contrast: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) vs. Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and Perma-Pipe International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $1.31 billion 2.94 $115.90 million $0.91 27.13 Perma-Pipe International $158.38 million 1.17 $8.98 million $1.54 15.10

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Pipe International. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and Perma-Pipe International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS 0 3 1 0 2.25 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 0.00

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS 10.48% 21.31% 10.86% Perma-Pipe International 7.31% 17.84% 7.81%

Summary

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS beats Perma-Pipe International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment provides valves for water systems, such as iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves, which are used to control distribution and transmission of potable water and non-potable water, as well as in water transmission or distribution, water treatment facilities, or industrial applications. It also offers service brass products. The Water Management Solutions segment offers dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants for water infrastructure development; fire protection systems, and water infrastructure repair and replacement projects; pipe repair products, such as couplings, grips, and clamps used to repair leaks; residential, fire line, and commercial water metering products, systems, and services; water leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services; machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off; gas valve products for use in gas distribution systems; and intelligent water solutions, including pressure control valves, advanced pressure management, network analytics, event management, and date logging. It sells its products under the Canada Valve, Centurion, Ez-Max, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, HYMAX VERSA, Jones, Krausz, Milliken, Mueller, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Repamax, Repaflex, Singer, Echologics, Echoshore, ePulse, Hersey, LeakFinderRT, LeakFinderST, LeakListener, LeakTuner, Mi.Echo, Mi.Net, Mueller Systems, Sentryx, and U.S. Pipe Valve and Hydrant brands. Mueller Water Products, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

