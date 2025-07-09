Head-To-Head Comparison: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) versus Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield -1.04% -0.68% -0.59% Aviat Networks -0.53% 5.06% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearfield and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Clearfield presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.92%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Clearfield.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and Aviat Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $166.71 million 3.60 -$12.45 million ($0.14) -309.86 Aviat Networks $408.08 million 0.76 $10.76 million ($0.20) -121.35

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield. Clearfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aviat Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Clearfield on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

