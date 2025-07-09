Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$2,900.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,578.57.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,468.55 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,508.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2,323.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,120.79. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Kleven Sava sold 181 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,465.95, for a total value of C$446,336.95. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total value of C$1,752,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19 shares of company stock valued at $45,878 and sold 2,524 shares valued at $5,967,886. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

