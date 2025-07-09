F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Receives $17.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

