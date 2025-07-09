F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Receives $17.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
F.N.B. stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
