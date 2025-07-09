Evercore ISI Upgrades United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) to “Outperform”

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.