DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $289,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $96,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $989,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,805. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.4%

VLTO opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

