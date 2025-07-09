D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $250,413.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

