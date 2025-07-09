Critical Comparison: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Iridium Communications 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus target price of $6.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.31%. Iridium Communications has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -42.58% -23.36% -16.51% Iridium Communications 14.68% 19.41% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Iridium Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $244.35 million 8.62 -$123.20 million ($0.36) -19.28 Iridium Communications $830.68 million 4.15 $112.78 million $1.06 30.07

Iridium Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iridium Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Planet Labs PBC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides hosted payload and other data services, such as satellite time and location services; and inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and other government agencies, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the United States government's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

