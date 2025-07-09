Critical Comparison: GameSquare (GAME) versus The Competition

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GameSquare to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GameSquare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25 GameSquare Competitors 400 2350 5105 140 2.62

GameSquare currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GameSquare is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GameSquare $96.20 million -$48.75 million -1.02 GameSquare Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 15.49

This table compares GameSquare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GameSquare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of GameSquare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of GameSquare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GameSquare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameSquare -48.85% -162.44% -48.45% GameSquare Competitors -66.67% -45.87% -5.37%

Volatility & Risk

GameSquare has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameSquare’s competitors have a beta of 2.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GameSquare competitors beat GameSquare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

