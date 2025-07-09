Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $170.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.54. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324,690 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,976,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

