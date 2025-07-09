Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.