Brokerages Set Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $50.40

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

