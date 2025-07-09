Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $2.47

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.47.
Several brokerages recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging
Blink Charging Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
