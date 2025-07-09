Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT at $2.47

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 160,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

