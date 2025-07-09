Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
NASDAQ BLNK opened at $0.94 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 184.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
