Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Walmart, Lowe's Companies, Affirm, Kroger, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $790.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $223.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.86. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. Kroger has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ON stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.88. 3,686,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,391. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. ON has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

