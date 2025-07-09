Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 7th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide remote data storage and management services over the internet. They encompass both major cloud service providers (like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) and specialized storage vendors (such as Dropbox and Box). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, secure, and accessible digital data solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 315,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.11. 59,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,531. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $118.69 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.16. 60,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,266. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Further Reading