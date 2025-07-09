Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

