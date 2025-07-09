Barclays Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYA. UBS Group cut their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

VOYA stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 355 shares in the company, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $270,680,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

