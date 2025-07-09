Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

