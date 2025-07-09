Bank of America Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

T stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

