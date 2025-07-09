Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $119.38

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NetEase by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in NetEase by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

