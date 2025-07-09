Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $119.38

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.
NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Shares of NTES stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
