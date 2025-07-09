Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $36.50

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
