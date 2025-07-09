Analysts Set LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Price Target at $60.67

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of LandBridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,793,000 after buying an additional 208,408 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,798,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 5,290.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,431,000.

NYSE:LB opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

