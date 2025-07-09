Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $34.00

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ichor stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.80. Ichor has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after buying an additional 1,221,592 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $13,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 496,866 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

