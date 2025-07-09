Analysts Set CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) PT at $23.00

Shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.16.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 192,676 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,335,221.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 69,965,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,099,394.93. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 518,742 shares of company stock worth $9,197,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 304.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.